Delhi Weather, March 31: Hot and sunny Eid celebration ahead

Delhi will see a hot and sunny day on Eid i.e., on Monday.
Maximum Temperature: 35°C
Minimum Temperature: 19°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Sunrise: 6:13 AM
Sunset: 6:39 PM
It is advisable to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.
Stay updated on air quality levels and take necessary precautions while stepping out.
