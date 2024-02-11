Delhi Police gears up for farmers' protest with drills

India News
Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the farmers' march to the national capital on Tuesday.
Cranes are deployed to swiftly move barriers in case of attempts by farmers to enter Delhi.
Haryana and Punjab police use tractors to simulate and practice handling protests. A total of 40 rehearsal sessions, involving tractors, have taken place.
Delhi Police conducts drills to practice firing teargas shells in case farmers refuse to halt.
Intelligence suggests that around 20,000 farmers, with 2,000 tractors, may attempt to enter Delhi.
Police anticipate farmers using diverse modes of transportation, including cars, two-wheelers, Metro, or buses.