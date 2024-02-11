India News

Delhi Police gears up for farmers' protest with drills

Image credits: X

1. High Alert Status:

Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the farmers' march to the national capital on Tuesday.

Image credits: X

2. Strategic Border Blockades:

Cranes are deployed to swiftly move barriers in case of attempts by farmers to enter Delhi.

Image credits: X

3. Rehearsals in Haryana and Punjab:

Haryana and Punjab police use tractors to simulate and practice handling protests. A total of 40 rehearsal sessions, involving tractors, have taken place.

Image credits: X

4. Teargas Drills in Delhi:

Delhi Police conducts drills to practice firing teargas shells in case farmers refuse to halt.

Image credits: X

5. Concerns and Intelligence Inputs:

Intelligence suggests that around 20,000 farmers, with 2,000 tractors, may attempt to enter Delhi.

Image credits: X

6. Varied Entry Tactics Anticipated:

Police anticipate farmers using diverse modes of transportation, including cars, two-wheelers, Metro, or buses.

Image credits: X
Find Next One