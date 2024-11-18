Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Key facts about India's 1st woman PM

India News
Indira Gandhi, born during India’s freedom struggle, became the nation's first female Prime Minister. Discover her early life, childhood, and educational journey.
Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917, at Anand Bhavan, Allahabad. Her parents, Pandit Nehru and Kamala Nehru, immersed her in the atmosphere of the freedom struggle.
As a child, Indira formed 'Bal Chhor', a children's army that stole and burned British goods, showcasing her early leadership and courage.
Indira formed a children's group called 'Vanar Sena' to relay messages between freedom fighters.
Through her Bal Charkha Sangh, Indira encouraged children to spin charkha and wear khadi to oppose British textiles.
After Modern School, Allahabad, Indira joined Shantiniketan where Tagore named her 'Priyadarshini'.
In 1934, Indira went to England, studied at École Nouvelle, and later joined Somerville College, Oxford.
World War II interrupted Indira's studies, but her confidence remained. She maintained her interest in politics and society.
Indira had a keen interest in history, political science, and international affairs. Though she didn't complete her Oxford degree, the experience was invaluable.
At Oxford, Indira became president of the Indian students' organization and inspired foreign students to support India's freedom struggle.
Books, experiences, and struggles taught Indira more than formal education. Her political foresight and decision-making were a result of this education.
From childhood, Indira's life was a symbol of leadership, struggle, and courage, making her the 'Iron Lady' of Indian politics.