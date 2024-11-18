India News

Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Key facts about India's 1st woman PM

Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary

Indira Gandhi, born during India’s freedom struggle, became the nation's first female Prime Minister. Discover her early life, childhood, and educational journey.

Indira Gandhi: Childhood in the Freedom Struggle

Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917, at Anand Bhavan, Allahabad. Her parents, Pandit Nehru and Kamala Nehru, immersed her in the atmosphere of the freedom struggle.

Indira Gandhi: Known as 'Bal Chhor'

As a child, Indira formed 'Bal Chhor', a children's army that stole and burned British goods, showcasing her early leadership and courage.

Formation of the 'Vanar Sena'

Indira formed a children's group called 'Vanar Sena' to relay messages between freedom fighters.

Supporting Swadeshi Movement

Through her Bal Charkha Sangh, Indira encouraged children to spin charkha and wear khadi to oppose British textiles.

Education at Shantiniketan, Named Priyadarshini

After Modern School, Allahabad, Indira joined Shantiniketan where Tagore named her 'Priyadarshini'.

Indira Gandhi: Student at Oxford University

In 1934, Indira went to England, studied at École Nouvelle, and later joined Somerville College, Oxford.

World War II Disrupted Indira's Education

World War II interrupted Indira's studies, but her confidence remained. She maintained her interest in politics and society.

Interest in History, Politics, Intl. Affairs

Indira had a keen interest in history, political science, and international affairs. Though she didn't complete her Oxford degree, the experience was invaluable.

Indira Gandhi's Leadership

At Oxford, Indira became president of the Indian students' organization and inspired foreign students to support India's freedom struggle.

Indira Gandhi's Political Foresight

Books, experiences, and struggles taught Indira more than formal education. Her political foresight and decision-making were a result of this education.

Indira Gandhi: A Symbol of Courage

From childhood, Indira's life was a symbol of leadership, struggle, and courage, making her the 'Iron Lady' of Indian politics.

