New Delhi Station: Earnings, passenger stats and other facts

Indian Railways has played a significant role in India's transportation sector. From the British era to today, Indian Railways has served every corner of the country.
Indian Railways, the world's fourth-largest railway network, operates around 13,000 trains daily.
New Delhi Station has become an ideal model for Indian Railways, generating income and providing excellent passenger services.
The highest-earning station is New Delhi Railway Station. It achieved record earnings in FY 2023-24.
New Delhi Station earned ₹33.37 billion, the highest among Indian railway stations.
New Delhi Station is among the busiest, serving millions of passengers annually.
393,627,272 passengers traveled through New Delhi Station in 2023-24.
New Delhi Station generates revenue from platform tickets, shops, ads, cloakrooms, and waiting halls.
New Delhi Station is one of Indian Railways' largest assets, providing a strong financial base.
New Delhi Station is not just about earnings; it's politically and economically crucial for India.
Millions travel through New Delhi Station, making it a vital hub for Indian Railways.
