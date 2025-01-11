India News

New Delhi Station: Earnings, passenger stats and other facts

Indian Railways across the country

Indian Railways has played a significant role in India's transportation sector. From the British era to today, Indian Railways has served every corner of the country.

India's fourth-largest railway network

Indian Railways, the world's fourth-largest railway network, operates around 13,000 trains daily.

New Delhi Station: An ideal model

New Delhi Station has become an ideal model for Indian Railways, generating income and providing excellent passenger services.

Image credits: Freepik

Indian Railways' top-earning station?

The highest-earning station is New Delhi Railway Station. It achieved record earnings in FY 2023-24.

Rs 33,370,000,000 in Revenue

New Delhi Station earned ₹33.37 billion, the highest among Indian railway stations.

One of the busiest railway stations

New Delhi Station is among the busiest, serving millions of passengers annually.

Over 39 crore passengers traveled

393,627,272 passengers traveled through New Delhi Station in 2023-24.

New Delhi Station's revenue sources

New Delhi Station generates revenue from platform tickets, shops, ads, cloakrooms, and waiting halls.

Indian Railways' largest asset

New Delhi Station is one of Indian Railways' largest assets, providing a strong financial base.

Economically and politically vital

New Delhi Station is not just about earnings; it's politically and economically crucial for India.

Passengers from across India

Millions travel through New Delhi Station, making it a vital hub for Indian Railways.

Ladli Behna Yojana: Mohan Yadav govt remove 1.63 lakh women from list

India’s First Bullet Train: Know route, speed. time and other facts

(PHOTOS) Nepal Earthquake: Devastation and Loss of Life

Prashant Kishor Net worth: Know his wealth, political journey and more