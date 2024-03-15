India News

How Holi is celebrated in different states of India?

Image credits: Freepik

Uttar Pradesh:

Mathura and Vrindavan host vibrant processions and temple celebrations.

Image credits: Instagram

Rajasthan:

Jaipur and Udaipur dazzle with colorful festivities and folk performances.

Image credits: Twitter

Maharashtra:

Mumbai streets buzz with water balloon fights and Holika effigy burnings.

Image credits: Freepik

Punjab:

Sikhs mark 'Hola Mohalla' with martial arts demonstrations and communal feasting.

Image credits: Facebook

West Bengal:

'Dol Jatra' sees enthusiastic color play and song-filled gatherings, while Shantiniketan celebrates 'Basanta Utsav' with Tagore's cultural touch.

Image credits: Twitter

Gujarat:

'Dhuleti' in Ahmedabad and Surat features rangoli art, street dances, and water splashing.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One