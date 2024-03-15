How Holi is celebrated in different states of India?

India News
Mathura and Vrindavan host vibrant processions and temple celebrations.
Jaipur and Udaipur dazzle with colorful festivities and folk performances.
Mumbai streets buzz with water balloon fights and Holika effigy burnings.
Sikhs mark 'Hola Mohalla' with martial arts demonstrations and communal feasting.
'Dol Jatra' sees enthusiastic color play and song-filled gatherings, while Shantiniketan celebrates 'Basanta Utsav' with Tagore's cultural touch.
'Dhuleti' in Ahmedabad and Surat features rangoli art, street dances, and water splashing.