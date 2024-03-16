Lok Sabha Election 2024: Top points announced by ECI

India News
Around 97 crore registered voters will be voting this year with10.5 lakh polling stations, 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff, 55 lakh EVMs, and 4 lakh vehicles.
Notable demographics include 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters aged 20-29.
Political parties are urged to ensure responsible social media conduct; fake news originators face severe consequences.
In 12 states, female voter turnout surpasses males; total electors stand at 96.8 crore.
The political parties must justify candidates with criminal records. Such candidates must publish their criminal history three times in the media, enhancing transparency.
Vigilance will be heightened to prevent illegal online cash transfers and suspicious transactions via payment wallets.
Drone-based monitoring will be implemented at borders to enhance security measures.
Districts will establish 24x7 integrated control rooms to coordinate and address election-related issues.