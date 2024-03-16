India News

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Top points announced by ECI

Image credits: Twitter

Voter statistics:

Around 97 crore registered voters will be voting this year with10.5 lakh polling stations, 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff, 55 lakh EVMs, and 4 lakh vehicles.
 

Image credits: social media

Demographics:

Notable demographics include 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters aged 20-29.

Image credits: social media

Social media:

Political parties are urged to ensure responsible social media conduct; fake news originators face severe consequences.
 

Image credits: social media

Gender voting trends:

In 12 states, female voter turnout surpasses males; total electors stand at 96.8 crore.
 

Image credits: social media

Scrutiny of candidates:

The political parties must justify candidates with criminal records. Such candidates must publish their criminal history three times in the media, enhancing transparency.

Image credits: social media

Monitoring financial transactions:

Vigilance will be heightened to prevent illegal online cash transfers and suspicious transactions via payment wallets.

Image credits: social media

Border surveillance:

Drone-based monitoring will be implemented at borders to enhance security measures.

Image credits: social media

Integrated control room:

Districts will establish 24x7 integrated control rooms to coordinate and address election-related issues.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One