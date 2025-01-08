India’s First Bullet Train: Know route, speed. time and other facts

India News
PM Modi has also given statements about it. He has said that the time for the first bullet train to run in India is not far away.
The first bullet train in India will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, traveling at a speed of approximately 320 kilometers per hour.
Currently, it takes 7-8 hours to travel from Mumbai to Ahmedabad by train, but the bullet train will complete this journey in just 2 hours.
Japan's Shinkansen bullet train technology is being used in this project, and Japan has given India a loan of $1.1 billion for this project.
Bullet train coaches will be manufactured in India, a factory is being set up in Maharashtra where they will be manufactured.
A special electric track system will be prepared for the bullet train, which will enable the train to run at high speed.
The main objective of this project is to improve connectivity between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and it will also promote regional development and employment.
The total length of the bullet train route will be 508 kilometers, with 12 stations, the major stations being Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.
The construction of the necessary tracks and stations for the bullet train is progressing rapidly. The project is expected to be completed by 2028.
This project will usher in the era of high-speed rail in India, making travel faster, more comfortable, and safer.
It will not only improve connectivity but will also benefit the Indian economy, create new employment opportunities, and have a positive impact on the environment.
