Centre's 'Bharat Rice' at subsidised rates for consumers; Details

India News
The Bharat Rice will be launched by the Centre at a subsidised rate of Rs 29 per kg to lessen the effects of a 15% increase in retail rice prices over the previous year,
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) will allocate 5 lakh tonnes of rice to two cooperatives, namely the NAFED and the NCCF along with the retail chain Kendriya Bhandar.
Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal is slated to launch Bharat rice at Kartavya Path in the national capital on February 04, 2024.
Under the "Bharat" brand, these agencies will package the rice further into 5 kg & 10 kg bags for retail sale through their stores.
The Centre last year launched Bharat Atta at an MRP of Rs 27.50 per kg. Bharat Dal (Chana dal) is already being sold by these 3 agencies at Rs.60 per kg for 1 kg pack.