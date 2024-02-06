India News

Centre's 'Bharat Rice' at subsidised rates for consumers; Details

Image credits: Getty

Rs 29 per kg

The Bharat Rice will be launched by the Centre at a subsidised rate of Rs 29 per kg to lessen the effects of a 15% increase in retail rice prices over the previous year,

Image credits: Getty

5 tonnes of rice in first phase

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) will allocate 5 lakh tonnes of rice to two cooperatives, namely the NAFED and the NCCF along with the retail chain Kendriya Bhandar.

Image credits: Getty

Piyush Goyal to launch Bharat Rice

Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal is slated to launch Bharat rice at Kartavya Path in the national capital on February 04, 2024.

Image credits: PIB

5 kg and 10 kg packs

Under the "Bharat" brand, these agencies will package the rice further into 5 kg & 10 kg bags for retail sale through their stores. 

Image credits: Getty

Bharat Atta

The Centre last year launched Bharat Atta at an MRP of Rs 27.50 per kg. Bharat Dal (Chana dal) is already being sold by these 3 agencies at Rs.60 per kg for 1 kg pack.

Image credits: X
