Vyommitra set for 2024 liftoff

India is gearing up for a significant milestone in its space exploration journey. 'Vyommitra' robot astronaut prepares for an uncrewed mission ahead of the Gaganyaan mission. 

Image credits: PIB

Scheduled for the third quarter of 2024, the uncrewed 'Vyommitra' mission will be a precursor to the Gaganyaan, which aims to launch Indian astronauts into space in 2025.

Image credits: PIB

It is derived from the Sanskrit words "Vyoma" (meaning Space) and "Mitra" (meaning Friend). 

Image credits: PIB

Vyommitra is a female robot astronaut equipped with the ability to monitor module parameters, issue alerts, and execute life support operations. 

Image credits: PIB

Vyommitra will perform tasks such as operating six panels and responding to queries, simulating human functions in the challenging space environment.

Image credits: Freepik

The robot astronaut is specifically designed to interact with the life support system, offering insights into the integration of artificial intelligence in space missions.

Image credits: PIB

As a prelude to the Gaganyaan launch, India successfully conducted the first Test Vehicle Flight TV D1 on October 21, 2023. 

Image credits: PIB

This test aimed to qualify the crew escape system and parachute system, marking a crucial step in preparing for human spaceflight.

Image credits: Freepik

The Gaganyaan project envisions demonstrating India's human space capabilities. 

Image credits: Freepik

It envisions to send a crew of astronauts into a 400-kilometer orbit and safely bringing them back to Earth by landing in Indian sea waters.

Image credits: Freepik
