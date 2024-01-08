Bilkis Bano's rapists' release cancelled: Key highlights from verdict

India News
Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan deem Gujarat unfit to pass remission order due to Maharashtra trial.
The court noted Gujarat's failure to seek review, citing incompetence in issuing the order.
Supreme Court asserted only trial state can release convicts, slamming the exemption order.
Court emphasized the importance of upholding law regardless of consequences.
Justices prioritize women's rights, emphasizing respect and dignity for victims.
Court scrutinized its previous judgment, condemning its basis and concealment of facts.
The bench denounced the May 2022 order, labeling it as fraudulent and factually inaccurate.
The court advocated for fair opportunities in prisoner rehabilitation, urging non-selective remission policies.