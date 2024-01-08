India News

Bilkis Bano's rapists' release cancelled: Key highlights from verdict

1. Wrong Jurisdiction:

Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan deem Gujarat unfit to pass remission order due to Maharashtra trial.

2. Missed Opportunity:

The court noted Gujarat's failure to seek review, citing incompetence in issuing the order.

3. Competence Lacking:

Supreme Court asserted only trial state can release convicts, slamming the exemption order.

4. Upholding Law:

Court emphasized the importance of upholding law regardless of consequences.

5. Respect and Accountability:

Justices prioritize women's rights, emphasizing respect and dignity for victims.

6. Strong Critique:

Court scrutinized its previous judgment, condemning its basis and concealment of facts.

7. Fraudulent Obtaining:

The bench denounced the May 2022 order, labeling it as fraudulent and factually inaccurate.

8. Equality in Reform:

The court advocated for fair opportunities in prisoner rehabilitation, urging non-selective remission policies.

