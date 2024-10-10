India News

Maya Tata to succeed Ratan Tata? Know her education, career and more

Who will succeed Ratan Tata?

After Ratan Tata, Maya Tata is considered a leading contender to inherit the Tata Group legacy. Her family and professional contributions position her well for this responsibility.

Maya Tata's Future in the Tata Empire

Maya Tata's education, experience, and family values make her suitable to lead the Tata Group. She has the potential to carry forward the Tata family's legacy.

Who is Maya Tata to Ratan Tata?

Maya Tata is the daughter of Ratan Tata's stepbrother, Noel Tata. Her lineage connects her to the Mistry and Tata families, two of India's most prestigious business families.

Ratan Tata's Deep Connection with the Mistrys

Maya's mother, Aloo Mistry, is sister of late Cyrus Mistry, ex-chairman of Tata Group. Maya's aunt, Rohiqa Mistry, is among wealthiest women, with assets exceeding Rs 56,000 Cr.

Maya Tata's Education and Degrees

Maya Tata studied at Bayes Business School and the University of Warwick, UK. Her education provided her with business understanding and skills to navigate challenging situations.

Maya Tata's Career Journey

Maya began her career with the Tata Opportunities Fund, a prominent private equity fund. She played a key role in investment management and strengthening investor relations.

Contribution to the Digital Realm

Maya played a significant role in Tata Digital and was active in launch of Tata Neu app. This app was a major step towards taking the company to new heights in the digital age.

Board Member of Tata Medical Center Trust

Maya Tata is also a board member of the Tata Medical Center Trust. This trust operates a leading cancer hospital in Kolkata, which was founded by Ratan Tata in 2011.

Find Next One