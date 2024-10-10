Maya Tata to succeed Ratan Tata? Know her education, career and more

India News
After Ratan Tata, Maya Tata is considered a leading contender to inherit the Tata Group legacy. Her family and professional contributions position her well for this responsibility.
Maya Tata's education, experience, and family values make her suitable to lead the Tata Group. She has the potential to carry forward the Tata family's legacy.
Maya Tata is the daughter of Ratan Tata's stepbrother, Noel Tata. Her lineage connects her to the Mistry and Tata families, two of India's most prestigious business families.
Maya's mother, Aloo Mistry, is sister of late Cyrus Mistry, ex-chairman of Tata Group. Maya's aunt, Rohiqa Mistry, is among wealthiest women, with assets exceeding Rs 56,000 Cr.
Maya Tata studied at Bayes Business School and the University of Warwick, UK. Her education provided her with business understanding and skills to navigate challenging situations.
Maya began her career with the Tata Opportunities Fund, a prominent private equity fund. She played a key role in investment management and strengthening investor relations.
Maya played a significant role in Tata Digital and was active in launch of Tata Neu app. This app was a major step towards taking the company to new heights in the digital age.
Maya Tata is also a board member of the Tata Medical Center Trust. This trust operates a leading cancer hospital in Kolkata, which was founded by Ratan Tata in 2011.