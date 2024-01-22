Ram mandir: PM Modi's offering to Ram Lalla explained

India News
PM Modi's presence at the Pran Pratistha program in Ayodhya. Notable accessories carried by PM Modi: a special silver plate and a silver umbrella.
Overview of the religious importance of silver umbrellas in Hindu traditions. Presentation of silver umbrellas to deities as a form of adornment and glorification.
Exploration of the historical use of silver canopies over lion thrones of kings and emperors. Lord Ram's association with the throne and the symbolic gesture of a silver umbrella.
Religious belief associating the silver umbrella with power and its use in giving the title of Kshatrapati to kings.
Connection to Hindu deities, especially Lord Vishnu, depicted with a silver umbrella over their heads.
Examining the representation of snakes as an umbrella in Lord Vishnu's imagery. Depiction of elephants raining water over the idol of Goddess Lakshmi and its symbolic significance.
The recurring presence of a silver umbrella over Lord Rama's idol in temples. The silver umbrella as a representation of Lord Rama's divine glory and aura.