India News

Ayodhya: Do you know when will Ram Lalla wake up? Check aarti timings

Pran Pratishtha

The idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated on Jan 22 at Ayodhya. When will Ram Lalla wake up, sleep, number of aartis, & what will be the timings.. Check here..

Mangala Aarti

Ram Lalla will wake up at 4.30 am. Mangala Aarti will be performed at this time. Common devotees will not be allowed entry for this aarti.

Shringar Aarti

The second aarti, the Shringar Aarti will take place between 6.30 and 7.00 am. During this Aarti, Yantra Puja, Seva and Baal Bhog will be performed.

Rajbhog Aarti

The third aarti of Ram Lalla will be at 11.30 am, known as Raj Bhog Aarti. The day's Bhog will be offered to Ram Lalla. After that, He will rest for 2.5 hours.

Sanctum Sanctorum will be closed for 2.5 hours

Devotees will not get the darshan of Ram Lall during this period. However, they can roam around the temple premises,

Fourth Aarti

The fourth Aarti will take place at 2.30 pm where Ram Lalla will be woken up after the resting period. After this, devotees will be given darshan of the Lord.

Fifth and sixth aarti

The fifth aarti will be at 6.30 pm and sixth aarti will be between 8.30 pm and 9 pm. It is called Shayan Aarti. After this Ram Lalla will sleep.

Devotees can participate in 3 aartis

There will be 6 Aartis of Ram Lalla throughout the day, out of which devotees can attend only 3 Aartis (6.30 am, 11.30 am and 6.30 pm).

