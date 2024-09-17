Atishi becomes Delhi's new CM; Know her net worth, income and more

India News
The name of the new Chief Minister of Delhi has been announced. On Tuesday, Atishi Marlena was elected the new leader of the legislature party.
Talking about his assets, according to the election affidavit shared on MyNeta, she has assets worth Rs 1.41 crore and has no liabilities on him.
She had told that he has cash of about Rs 30,000, while bank deposits and FDs together are a total of Rs 1.22 crore.
Atishi has not invested in the stock. However, she has taken a plan of LIC. She has a health insurance policy of LIC worth Rs 5 lakh in his name.
Even though Atishi Marlena has assets worth more than Rs 1 crore, she neither owns a house nor has any land in her name.
Atishi studied at Springdale School in Delhi, after which she received a bachelor's degree from St. Stephen's College.