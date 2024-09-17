India News

Atishi becomes Delhi's new CM; Know her net worth, income and more

Image credits: social media

New Delhi CM

The name of the new Chief Minister of Delhi has been announced. On Tuesday, Atishi Marlena was elected the new leader of the legislature party. 

Image credits: Instagram

Assets

Talking about his assets, according to the election affidavit shared on MyNeta, she has assets worth Rs 1.41 crore and has no liabilities on him.

Image credits: Instagram

Cash and fixed deposit

She had told that he has cash of about Rs 30,000, while bank deposits and FDs together are a total of Rs 1.22 crore.

Image credits: Instagram

Insurance

Atishi has not invested in the stock. However, she has taken a plan of LIC. She has a health insurance policy of LIC worth Rs 5 lakh in his name.

Image credits: Instagram

No house, no land

Even though Atishi Marlena has assets worth more than Rs 1 crore, she neither owns a house nor has any land in her name.

Image credits: Instagram

Education

Atishi studied at Springdale School in Delhi, after which she received a bachelor's degree from St. Stephen's College.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One