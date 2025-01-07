India News

Shocking Images: Nepal Earthquake Devastation

Early Morning Earthquake Tremors

Early Tuesday morning, January 7, Nepal, China, and India experienced earthquake tremors. The epicenter was located in Tibet, with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake Epicenter

The earthquake struck the Tibet region near the border of Nepal & Sikkim. The epicentre was located approximately 91 km from Lobuche, Nepal, in Shizang, 10 km below ground.

India Experiences Tremors

Delhi-NCR, Bihar, and West Bengal in India also experienced tremors at 6:35 a.m. People were startled and evacuated their homes.

9 Deaths Reported in China Earthquake

Chinese state media reported 32 deaths and 38 injuries. No casualties have been reported in India.

Assessing the Situation in Nepal

Nepal's Home Ministry is gathering damage reports from 7 northern districts including Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Dolakha, Sindhupalchok, Rasuwa, and Dhading.

People Shaken by Strong Tremors

People in the Namche area of Nepal reported strong tremors. While everyone was awakened, significant damage has not been reported. Officials are investigating.

Bihar Experiences 15 Seconds of Shaking

Several districts in Bihar experienced tremors measuring 5.3 in magnitude. Some reports indicate a magnitude of 7.1. The shaking lasted for 12-15 seconds.

