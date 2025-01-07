India News
Early Tuesday morning, January 7, Nepal, China, and India experienced earthquake tremors. The epicenter was located in Tibet, with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter scale.
The earthquake struck the Tibet region near the border of Nepal & Sikkim. The epicentre was located approximately 91 km from Lobuche, Nepal, in Shizang, 10 km below ground.
Delhi-NCR, Bihar, and West Bengal in India also experienced tremors at 6:35 a.m. People were startled and evacuated their homes.
Chinese state media reported 32 deaths and 38 injuries. No casualties have been reported in India.
Nepal's Home Ministry is gathering damage reports from 7 northern districts including Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Dolakha, Sindhupalchok, Rasuwa, and Dhading.
People in the Namche area of Nepal reported strong tremors. While everyone was awakened, significant damage has not been reported. Officials are investigating.
Several districts in Bihar experienced tremors measuring 5.3 in magnitude. Some reports indicate a magnitude of 7.1. The shaking lasted for 12-15 seconds.
Prashant Kishor Net worth: Know his wealth, political journey and more
Which state CM tops the education chart? Yogi Adityanath or Atishi
Kaamya Karthikeyan becomes youngest woman to climb seven summits
SpaDeX countdown begins: ISRO's step toward space docking mastery