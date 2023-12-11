India News

Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing new dimensions of progress ever since the abrogation of Article 370, presenting a unique example of growth and optimism

54 projects worth Rs 80,000 crore are in the works for development of J&K. Nine projects worth Rs 21,000 crore are in the works for development of Ladakh

8000 kilometres of new roads have been built un rural areas. The Qazikund-Banihal tunnel worth Rs 8.45 crore has been completed

Jammu and Kashmir has a Vande Bharat Express -- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat

The iconic Chenab bridge -- the tallest railway bridge in the world -- is nearing completion. Bridge lies along the strategic Udhampur – Srinagar – Baramulla railway link project.

Over 1.4 lakh homes have been constructed in the last five years. Over 13 lakh homes now have tap water connections

Cinema halls reopened in Kashmir after 30 years. Four new theatres have opened in Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla and Handwara.

Jammu and Kashmir's Gross State Dometic Product has doubled in the last five years from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2.27 lakh crore.

Cross-border infiltration has reduced from 489 in 2010 to 48 in 2023. 

Tourism industry witnessed massive growth in last 5 years from 14 lakh tourists to over a crore tourists in 2023-24.

