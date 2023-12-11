India News

Historic Verdict

1) Supreme Court upholds the abrogation of Article 350 in Jammu and Kashmir

2) Supreme Court tells Centre to hold elections in J&K by September 30, 2024

3) Supreme Court says statehood should soon be restored in Jammu and Kashmir

4) Supreme Court says President had the power to issue a notification declaring that Article 370 ceases to operate

5) Supreme Court says the exercise of power by the President under 370(1)(d) is not mala fide.

6) Supreme Court upholds the status of Ladakh as a Union Territory

7) Supreme Court says applying all provisions of Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir is valid

8) Supreme Court says the state of J&K does not retain any element of sovereignty. It does not have internal sovereignty.

