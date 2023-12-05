Bundelkhand Expressway: Uttar Pradesh's first solar-powered expressway

India News
Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand Expressway to become the first greenfield expressway to function entirely on solar energy.
The state government plans to convert this expressway into a solar-powered expressway based on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.
The government has earmarked 1,700 hectares of land adjacent to the expressway for setting up solar power plants. Solar panels are being installed on the expressway.
This will help in providing light to the passengers. Moreover, it will provide power to electric vehicles and houses along highways.
This innovative and sustainable infrastructure project is part of the Uttar Pradesh Government's Solar Energy Policy 2022.
Solar panels will be installed between the two lanes of about 20 meters. The cost of energy generated by the expressway will generate a profit of Rs 50 crore per year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway on July 15, 2022.
NH-35 stretches from Gonda village near Bharatkoop in the Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in the Etawah district stretching 296 km.
The bidding process for this project has started. As many as eight solar power developers are competing in the auction.