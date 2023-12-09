India News

Kerala dowry deaths: 5 cases that stirred public outcry

Thushara (March 21, 2019)

She was locked up in a room and starved to death over dowry. She was subjected to dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Uthra (7 May 2020)

Uthra a 25-year-old was killed by snakebite in Kollam. Her husband Sooraj planned the murder. His motive was to take ownership of his wife's dowry.

Archana (June 21 , 2021)

Archana was found dead at her husband's residence in Thiruvananthapuram. She committed suicide after facing abuse from her husband's family in the name of dowry.

Vismaya (21 June 2021)

Vismaya committed suicide due to harassment by her husband over the demand of dowry. Her husband used to abuse her physically and mentally.

Shahna (Dec 5, 2023)

Shahna committed suicide over the pressure of harassment from her fiance over dowry.

66 deaths in 5 years

According to the Police's Crime Records Bureau, the state witnessed 66 dowry death cases in the last five years.
 

