India News
BJP's electoral victory saw Sensex rise by over 1000 points in early trade. Here are six significant factors contributing to the optimistic sentiment in the economic landscape.
The immediate market response, which saw Dalal Street go up by over 1,000 points, reflects confidence in the BJP's governance
With an absolute majority at both the central and state levels, the BJP can make decisive economic decisions, providing a conducive environment for growth.
The BJP govt has consistently prioritized infrastructure development, allocating Rs 10.5 lakh crore for capital expenditure. This infusion of funds stimulates cash flow
Initiatives like Make in India and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes introduced by the BJP government have spurred growth in new business sectors.
By championing Digital India, the BJP government has effectively curbed economic leakages. This focus on digitalization has streamlined the distribution of budgetary benefits
Over the ten-year tenure of the BJP, the inflation rate has not breached double digits, and the GDP growth rate has averaged over 5%, reflecting a robust economic performance
The BJP govt's consistently positive approach towards the economy has contributed to maintaining fiscal discipline. This optimistic outlook has kept the economy positively aligned