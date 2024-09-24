India News

10 Interesting Facts About the Mumbai Local Train

Asia's Oldest Train

The Mumbai local train service commenced on April 16, 1853, and is the oldest railway system in Asia.

Beyond Capacity Crowds

Mumbai's local trains, designed for 1,700 passengers, often carry over 5,000 people during peak hours.

Millions Commute Daily on Mumbai Local Train

Over 7.5 million people travel on the Mumbai local train every day, exceeding the population of many countries.

Short Halts

Mumbai local trains operate almost continuously for 22.5 hours and halt for only 90 minutes.

Affordable Travel

The most expensive ticket for traveling on the Mumbai local train is only Rs 30, which is approximately $0.50.

Lifeline for Dabbawalas

Mumbai's local trains are the backbone of the famous Dabbawalas, who deliver thousands of Tiffin Boxes to offices every day.

Secret 'Thambewali' Station: Haunted?

There is an unofficial station between Kandivali and Borivali on the Mumbai local train line, known as 'Thambewali'. It is considered a haunted station.

Operational Resilience

Even after the 2006 bombings, the local train service resumed within just 16 hours, demonstrating its resilience.

Old Electric Trains

Mumbai's local train system draws power from overhead wires and is considered one of the oldest electric systems in the world.

Mumbai Local Train Network: Vast Reach

The Mumbai local train network spans four main lines, covering a distance of over 465 kilometers.

