It is third of the four ‘Vishakhapatnam’ class destroyers, indigenously designed by Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau.
Constructed by Mazagaon Dock Limited, it was delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20 after completion of a rigourous and comprehensive trial programme.
INS Imphal is the first warship to be named after a city from the Northeastern region, which was approved by the President in April 2019.
BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, indigenous rocket launchers for countering submarines, and a 76mm super fast gun mount.
The warship is powered by Combines Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion and is capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots (56 km/hour).
Equipped with cutting-edge surveillance radar that feeds target info to ship's gunnery systems. Also equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological & Chemical warfare conditions.