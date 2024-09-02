COBRA to NSG: Meet India's top 7 special forces

Defence
MARCOS is the special force of the Indian Navy. It was established in 1987. These commandos are adept at espionage, fighting from water to land, and anti-terrorist warfare.
The main task of NSG commandos is to eliminate terrorists. They also provide security to VIPs. NSG is divided into Special Action Group (SAG) and Special Rangers Group (SRG).
Para SF is the special force of the Indian Army. It is part of a special parachute regiment. They are sent when it is necessary to attack the enemy country.
It is the special force of the Air Force. It was established in 2004. Garud commandos are responsible for the security of Air Force bases, rescue operations, and air operations.
It is a part of Indian Army. These soldiers lead the attacks. Each battalion has 1 Ghatak Platoon. They are also trained for counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.
COBRA is the special force of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force). They have been specially prepared to deal with Naxalites. They are adept at fighting in the jungle.
Established in 1962, its job is to infiltrate enemy countries and conduct covert ops. Working under RAW, SFF reports directly to PM and Directorate General of Security.