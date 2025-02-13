Aero India 2025: F-35 Vs Su-57– Which fighter jet reigns supreme?

Defence
The F-35 (US) and Sukhoi Su-57 (Russia) are fifth-generation stealth fighter jets. Both are single-seaters.
An F-35 costs around 10 billion rupees. The Su-57 costs around 3.64 billion rupees.
The F-35 has one engine (Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100), while the Su-57 has two (Saturn AL-41F1).
The Su-57 surpasses the F-35 in speed, with a max speed of 2,121 km/h vs. the F-35's 1,932 km/h.
The Su-57 has a range of 3,519 km, exceeding the F-35's range of 2,778 km.
The F-35 can reach a maximum altitude of 65,000 feet, while the Su-57 can reach 66,000 feet.
The Su-57 climbs faster, achieving 64,000 feet per minute compared to the F-35's 40,000 feet per minute.
The F-35 requires a runway of only 168 meters for takeoff, while the Su-57 needs at least 300 meters.
The F-35 can land on a 213-meter runway, while the Su-57 requires a 330-meter runway.
With its two engines, the Su-57 can carry 10,000 kg of ordnance, compared to the F-35's 8,160 kg.
The F-35 is 15.7m long, 4.48m high, and has a 10.7m wingspan. The Su-57 is 20.1m long, 5.45m high, and has a 14.8m wingspan.
The F-35 is a multirole fighter jet primarily designed to destroy enemy air defense systems. Its stealth feature makes it difficult for enemy radar to detect.
The Su-57 is designed for air-to-air combat. It's faster and more agile than the F-35, but the F-35 has superior stealth and technology.
