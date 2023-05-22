Defence

The Twin Glory

Major Chirag Chatterjee of the Indian Army has achieved a rare mountaineering feat.

Image credits: adgpi/Twitter

Major Chirag Chatterjee successfully scaled Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse, the world’s highest and fourth-highest peaks, in a single push.

Image credits: adgpi/Twitter

This rarest mountaineering feat has been accomplished by only a few mountaineers across the world.

Image credits: adgpi/Twitter

The Indian Army acknowledged Major Chirag Chatterjee's achievement and Tweeted that it was proud of its officer.

Image credits: adgpi/Twitter

The elevation of Mount Everest is 8,848.86 metres (29,032 ft) while that of Mount Lhotse is 8,516 metres (27,940 ft)

Image credits: Getty
