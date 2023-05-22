Defence
Major Chirag Chatterjee of the Indian Army has achieved a rare mountaineering feat.
Major Chirag Chatterjee successfully scaled Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse, the world’s highest and fourth-highest peaks, in a single push.
This rarest mountaineering feat has been accomplished by only a few mountaineers across the world.
The Indian Army acknowledged Major Chirag Chatterjee's achievement and Tweeted that it was proud of its officer.
The elevation of Mount Everest is 8,848.86 metres (29,032 ft) while that of Mount Lhotse is 8,516 metres (27,940 ft)