Lifestyle
Vastu Shastra is followed by Hindus for a long time. Accordingly, according to Vastu, one should not sit on the bed and eat, do you know why?
According to Vastu Shastra, eating in bed brings poverty. One should always sit on the floor facing east or north and eat.
If you eat in bed every day, Goddess Lakshmi will leave you. Bed is a place to sleep, never eat there.
Lack of peace in the house for no reason can also be due to eating in bed. So you have to change this habit.
According to Vastu Shastra, those who eat sitting on the bed will incur huge debts, which will lead to sorrow.
Those who eat sitting on the bed will not sleep properly. Many times cockroaches come on the bed due to the smell of food.
Always keep the plate we eat higher than where we sit. This is considered as respecting Annapurna deity.