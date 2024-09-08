Drink warm salt water on empty stomach: Know about its benefits

Health
Drinking water with salt helps in maintaining the body's hydration levels and overall health.
Drinking lukewarm salt water on an empty stomach in the morning provides several benefits.
Saltwater contains electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and chloride. Salt water also helps in maintaining electrolyte balance.
Saltwater helps stimulate the salivary glands and aids in better digestion throughout the day.
The minerals in saltwater can help reduce inflammation and maintain skin hydration and pH balance.
Saltwater can help soothe a sore throat and reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract.