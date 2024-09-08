Health

Drink warm salt water on empty stomach: Know about its benefits

Salt water benefits

Drinking water with salt helps in maintaining the body's hydration levels and overall health.

Salt water on empty stomach

Drinking lukewarm salt water on an empty stomach in the morning provides several benefits.

Electrolyte balance

Saltwater contains electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and chloride. Salt water also helps in maintaining electrolyte balance.

Improved digestion

Saltwater helps stimulate the salivary glands and aids in better digestion throughout the day.

Skin health

The minerals in saltwater can help reduce inflammation and maintain skin hydration and pH balance.

Salt water

Saltwater can help soothe a sore throat and reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract.

