7 Expert tips for choosing the perfect shampoo for your hair type

Health
Before making any purchase, make sure you read the label and understand the ingredients and their effects on your hair and scalp according to your hair type.
A gentle shampoo with natural and pH-balanced ingredients is the best for daily hair care.
Try to avoid harsh chemicals and opt for natural ingredients. If you have a sensitive scalp, try to stay away from sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulphate (SLES).
Try using gentle and moisturising shampoo and conditioner. Dry hair leads to split ends and frizz. Also, incorporate oiling into your haircare routine.
Don't overwash your hair as it can strip away the natural oils of your scalp and hair. This can lead to dryness, bitterness, and hair fall.