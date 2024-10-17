Immunity boost to better skin: Surprising benefits of sweet potatoes

Health
Sweet potatoes are packed with health benefits. Learn how they can boost immunity, improve eye health, aid digestion, and more.
Rich in Vitamin C, sweet potatoes help boost immunity.
Vitamin A in sweet potatoes promotes good eye health.
High in fiber, they improve digestion and gut health.
Low in calories, high in protein and fiber, they aid weight loss.
Vitamin B6 in sweet potatoes reduces heart attack risk.
Beta-carotene in sweet potatoes helps prevent wrinkles.
Consult a health expert or nutritionist before making dietary changes.