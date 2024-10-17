Natural constipation remedies: Top 5 superfoods to try

Health
There are some reasons for constipation and incorporating certain superfoods into your diet can relieve this issue.
Unhealthy lifestyles is the primary culprit to blame for constipation.
Let's look at some foods that can be added in your diet for constipation relief.
Oats contain soluble fiber, aiding stool softening and passage.
Aloe vera juice reduces digestive tract inflammation and improves digestion.
Walnuts, rich in fiber and omega-3s, promote gut bacteria.
Chia seeds help relieve constipation. Add them to shakes or smoothies.
Legumes, rich in fiber and protein, help prevent constipation.