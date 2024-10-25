Health

Weight gain warning: 8 foods to be aware of

Discover 8 common foods that can contribute to weight gain. Learn about their impact and make informed dietary choices.

Weight gain

Food plays a major role in weight gain. Let's look at eight foods that cause weight gain.

Donuts, pastries, cookies

Donuts, pastries, and cookies are high in sugar and unhealthy fats.

Refined grains

Refined grains are low in fiber, which can increase blood sugar levels and lead to fat accumulation.

Oily food

Fried foods contain trans fats, which can lead to belly fat accumulation.

Pizza, burgers

Pizza and burgers contain unhealthy fats that can contribute to weight gain.

Alcohol

Alcohol is high in calories and can lead to belly fat accumulation.

Peanut butter

Peanut butter, containing mono- and polyunsaturated fats, can contribute to weight gain.

Potato chips

Potato chips contribute to weight gain due to high unhealthy fat, salt, and calorie content.

Cheese, butter

Cheese and butter are high in calories, leading to belly fat accumulation.

