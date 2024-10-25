Weight gain warning: 8 foods to be aware of

Health
Discover 8 common foods that can contribute to weight gain. Learn about their impact and make informed dietary choices.
Food plays a major role in weight gain. Let's look at eight foods that cause weight gain.
Donuts, pastries, and cookies are high in sugar and unhealthy fats.
Refined grains are low in fiber, which can increase blood sugar levels and lead to fat accumulation.
Fried foods contain trans fats, which can lead to belly fat accumulation.
Pizza and burgers contain unhealthy fats that can contribute to weight gain.
Alcohol is high in calories and can lead to belly fat accumulation.
Peanut butter, containing mono- and polyunsaturated fats, can contribute to weight gain.
Potato chips contribute to weight gain due to high unhealthy fat, salt, and calorie content.
Cheese and butter are high in calories, leading to belly fat accumulation.