Reduce liver inflammation: Top anti-inflammatory foods

Liver health is crucial for overall well-being. Let's explore foods that can help reduce liver inflammation.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce liver inflammation.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens, packed with anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, are beneficial for liver health.

Berries

Consuming berries like blueberries and strawberries can help reduce inflammation in the body.

Turmeric

Including turmeric, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, in your diet can help reduce liver inflammation.

Garlic

Garlic, with its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, is beneficial for liver health.

Bell pepper

Bell peppers, rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, are good for the liver.

Note

Make dietary changes only after consulting a health expert or nutritionist.

