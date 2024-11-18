Health

Vitamin C power: Drinks to supercharge your immunity

Boosting immunity is crucial, especially during winter when various health issues can arise. Explore drinks that can help boost your immunity.

Orange juice

Orange juice, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, boosts immunity and skin health.

Lemon water

Lemon water with vitamin C and antioxidants enhances immunity.

Beetroot carrot juice

Beetroot carrot juice, packed with vitamin C, is beneficial for immunity.

Tomato juice

Tomato juice with vitamin C and beta-carotene supports immunity.

Guava juice

Guava juice, rich in vitamin C, is good for immunity.

Pineapple juice

Pineapple juice with vitamin C boosts immunity.

Papaya juice

Papaya juice with vitamin C helps boost immunity.

