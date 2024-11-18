Vitamin C power: Drinks to supercharge your immunity

Health
Boosting immunity is crucial, especially during winter when various health issues can arise. Explore drinks that can help boost your immunity.
Orange juice, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, boosts immunity and skin health.
Lemon water with vitamin C and antioxidants enhances immunity.
Beetroot carrot juice, packed with vitamin C, is beneficial for immunity.
Tomato juice with vitamin C and beta-carotene supports immunity.
Guava juice, rich in vitamin C, is good for immunity.
Pineapple juice with vitamin C boosts immunity.
Papaya juice with vitamin C helps boost immunity.