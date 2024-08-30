Health
The problem of aging is increasing with age. One stage of increasing age is also fine lines and wrinkles. Seeing which people get stressed.
Not taking a healthy diet, staying away from exercise and using chemical products makes you age faster. Apart from this, do you know that breakfast has a big impact on aging.
If you also skip breakfast to stay fit, then it can promote aging. In such a situation, we will know what mistakes increase fine lines and wrinkles with increasing age.
Most people consume tea and coffee for breakfast. Which increases aging. Instead of tea-caffeine, you can consume cinnamon tea or ghee coffee. It keeps the skin hydrated.
At the same time, eating processed food for breakfast also promotes aging. If you don't have time to cook in the morning, you can cook it at night and refrigerate it.
Fiber protein should not be ignored with vitamins in breakfast. Its deficiency increases inflammation in the body. You can take eggs, cheese, curd, and fruits for breakfast.
According to research, nuts and seeds keep aging away. It contains abundant amount of vitamins, minerals. So instead of packed and processed food, you can consume it in breakfast.