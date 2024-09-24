Health

Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Symptoms, causes, and treatment

The small intestine and large intestine are the organs located in the lower abdomen and this part is called the bowel. Let's look at the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). 

Abdominal pain and bloating

Chronic abdominal pain and bloating are symptoms of IBS. 

Constipation

Constipation, changes in bowel movements, and frequent urination are all symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

Indigestion

Gas, heartburn, loss of appetite, indigestion can all be signs. 

Some foods may not suit IBS patients

Some people experience diarrhea after consuming milk and milk products. 

Avoid

Some people may not be able to tolerate foods like wheat, citrus fruits, and carbonated drinks. 

Changes in diet

Although there is no cure for IBS, dietary changes can help control symptoms. 
 

Reduce stress

Reduce stress, practice yoga and exercise regularly, eat fruits and vegetables, include fiber, probiotic foods in the diet. 

