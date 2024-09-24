Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Symptoms, causes, and treatment

Health
The small intestine and large intestine are the organs located in the lower abdomen and this part is called the bowel. Let's look at the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).
Chronic abdominal pain and bloating are symptoms of IBS.
Constipation, changes in bowel movements, and frequent urination are all symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome.
Gas, heartburn, loss of appetite, indigestion can all be signs.
Some people experience diarrhea after consuming milk and milk products.
Some people may not be able to tolerate foods like wheat, citrus fruits, and carbonated drinks.
Although there is no cure for IBS, dietary changes can help control symptoms.
Reduce stress, practice yoga and exercise regularly, eat fruits and vegetables, include fiber, probiotic foods in the diet.