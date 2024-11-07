Health

Premature graying: Sign of THIS vitamin deficiency, other symptoms

Some individuals experience premature graying of hair. Several factors can contribute to this, including vitamin deficiencies.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause premature graying.

Hair loss

Hair loss can also be caused by vitamin B12 deficiency.

Numbness in hands and feet

Numbness and tingling in hands and feet can be due to vitamin B12 deficiency.

Mouth ulcers

Mouth ulcers, pale skin, jaundice, vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss, and osteoporosis can be caused by vitamin B12 deficiency.

Depression

Vision loss, difficulty speaking, depression, other mental health issues, irritability, and behavioural changes can also occur.

Foods rich in Vitamin B12

Eggs, fish, milk, yogurt, cheese, other dairy products, beef, salmon, tuna, sardines, soy milk, and avocado are rich in vitamin B12.

Note

Consult a doctor if you experience these symptoms. Do not self-diagnose.

