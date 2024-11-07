Health
Some individuals experience premature graying of hair. Several factors can contribute to this, including vitamin deficiencies.
Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause premature graying.
Hair loss can also be caused by vitamin B12 deficiency.
Numbness and tingling in hands and feet can be due to vitamin B12 deficiency.
Mouth ulcers, pale skin, jaundice, vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss, and osteoporosis can be caused by vitamin B12 deficiency.
Vision loss, difficulty speaking, depression, other mental health issues, irritability, and behavioural changes can also occur.
Eggs, fish, milk, yogurt, cheese, other dairy products, beef, salmon, tuna, sardines, soy milk, and avocado are rich in vitamin B12.
Consult a doctor if you experience these symptoms. Do not self-diagnose.