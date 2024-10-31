Health

Foods to avoid: 7 foods that raise bad cholesterol quickly

Learn about seven common foods that can quickly raise your bad cholesterol levels and negatively impact your heart health.

Bad cholesterol

High bad cholesterol can cause various health problems. Diet plays a major role in raising cholesterol.

Foods

Some foods raise bad cholesterol very quickly.

Cookies, pastries, cake

Cookies, pastries, and cakes contain trans fats, which contribute to high bad cholesterol.

Red meat

Saturated fat in red meat contributes to excess body fat.

Dairy products

Dairy products like cheese, butter, and paneer can lead to excess body fat.

Fried foods

Fried foods can cause various health problems, including increased bad cholesterol.

Palm oil

Palm oil contains saturated fat, which can increase body fat.

Fast food

Fast food contains saturated and trans fats, leading to increased body fat.

