Foods to avoid: 7 foods that raise bad cholesterol quickly

Health
Learn about seven common foods that can quickly raise your bad cholesterol levels and negatively impact your heart health.
High bad cholesterol can cause various health problems. Diet plays a major role in raising cholesterol.
Some foods raise bad cholesterol very quickly.
Cookies, pastries, and cakes contain trans fats, which contribute to high bad cholesterol.
Saturated fat in red meat contributes to excess body fat.
Dairy products like cheese, butter, and paneer can lead to excess body fat.
Fried foods can cause various health problems, including increased bad cholesterol.
Palm oil contains saturated fat, which can increase body fat.
Fast food contains saturated and trans fats, leading to increased body fat.