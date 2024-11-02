Health

Liver cancer alert: Early warning signs and symptoms

Experts say that alcohol, smoking, liver diseases, obesity, excessive diabetes, and using certain medications increase the risk of liver cancer. Let's look at the symptoms.

Image credits: Getty

Abdominal pain

Experiencing pain or discomfort on the right side of the abdomen.

Image credits: Getty

Jaundice

Skin and eyes turning yellow.

Image credits: Getty

Unexplained weight loss

Unexplained weight loss can also be a sign of liver cancer. 

Image credits: Getty

Excessive fatigue

Excessive fatigue, vomiting and nausea, loss of appetite, etc., can all be signs of liver cancer. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Change in urine colour

Change in urine color is another symptom. Dark-colored urine should not be ignored.

Image credits: Getty

Note

If you experience the above symptoms, do not attempt self-diagnosis; consult a doctor. Only then confirm the disease.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One