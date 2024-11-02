Liver cancer alert: Early warning signs and symptoms

Health
Experts say that alcohol, smoking, liver diseases, obesity, excessive diabetes, and using certain medications increase the risk of liver cancer. Let's look at the symptoms.
Experiencing pain or discomfort on the right side of the abdomen.
Skin and eyes turning yellow.
Unexplained weight loss can also be a sign of liver cancer.
Excessive fatigue, vomiting and nausea, loss of appetite, etc., can all be signs of liver cancer.
Change in urine color is another symptom. Dark-colored urine should not be ignored.
If you experience the above symptoms, do not attempt self-diagnosis; consult a doctor. Only then confirm the disease.