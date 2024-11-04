Health

Potassium-rich foods for blood pressure control

Potassium is a essential for maintaining heart health. Adding potassium-rich foods in your diet helps balancing hormone levels and control high blood pressure among other benefits.

Leafy greens

Consuming leafy greens like spinach, rich in potassium and magnesium, can help lower high blood pressure.

Bananas

A medium banana contains about 422 mg of potassium, making it beneficial for lowering blood pressure.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes, rich in potassium, can help lower blood pressure and maintain heart health.

Pomegranates

Pomegranates are also rich in potassium and are a good addition to a blood pressure-friendly diet.

Oranges

A medium orange contains 250 mg of potassium, which can help lower blood pressure.

Avocados

Avocados, rich in potassium, can help lower blood pressure and maintain heart health.

Note:

Consult a health professional or nutritionist before making any dietary changes.

