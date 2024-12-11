Health
Struggling with belly fat? These nine fruits that can help you shed those unwanted pounds.
Grapefruit has the ability to burn belly fat.
High in fiber and low in calories, apples curb appetite and reduce belly fat.
Fiber and antioxidant-rich blueberries help control belly fat.
Rich in fiber and vitamin C, oranges suppress appetite and promote weight loss.
Healthy fats and fiber in avocados contribute to belly fat reduction.
Fiber-rich papaya aids in reducing belly fat.
Water-rich and low-calorie watermelon helps decrease belly fat.
Antioxidant-rich pomegranate helps reduce belly fat.
Fiber-rich pineapple helps burn belly fat.
