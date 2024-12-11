Health

Fruits to Reduce Belly Fat

Struggling with belly fat? These nine fruits that can help you shed those unwanted pounds.

Image credits: Getty

Grapefruit

Grapefruit has the ability to burn belly fat.

Image credits: Getty

Apple

High in fiber and low in calories, apples curb appetite and reduce belly fat.

Image credits: Getty

Blueberry

Fiber and antioxidant-rich blueberries help control belly fat.

Image credits: Getty

Orange

Rich in fiber and vitamin C, oranges suppress appetite and promote weight loss.

Image credits: Getty

Avocado

Healthy fats and fiber in avocados contribute to belly fat reduction.

Image credits: Getty

Papaya

Fiber-rich papaya aids in reducing belly fat.

Image credits: Getty

Watermelon

Water-rich and low-calorie watermelon helps decrease belly fat.

Image credits: Getty

Pomegranate

Antioxidant-rich pomegranate helps reduce belly fat.

Image credits: Getty

Pineapple

Fiber-rich pineapple helps burn belly fat.

Image credits: Getty

Amazing health benefits of eating Blueberries

6 Key benefits of drinking beetroot juice for health and wellness

How Sugar affects your skin: Acne, aging and other problems

6 common habits that can harm your Kidneys and affect your health