Food

Is it healthy to eat rice more than once a day?

Rice is a food rich in calories and carbohydrates. There is a perception among people that eating rice increases fat.

Image credits: Getty

Glycemic Index

Rice has a high glycemic index. Rice is high in carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, fiber.

Image credits: Getty

Diabetics be careful

Therefore, eating more rice increases blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

Fat storage in the stomach

High intake of carbohydrates can lead to fat storage in the body.

Image credits: Getty

Overweight

Rice is high in nutrients, so eating rice can lead to weight gain.

Image credits: Getty

Is it good to eat rice more than once a day?

People with diabetes, obesity etc. should not eat rice more than once a day.

Image credits: Getty

Consume in moderation

These individuals should not give up rice completely. Instead, they should consume rice in moderation only once a day.

Image credits: Getty

Note:

Note: Make changes to your diet only on the advice of a health professional or nutritionist.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One