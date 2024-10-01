Is it healthy to eat rice more than once a day?

Food
Rice is a food rich in calories and carbohydrates. There is a perception among people that eating rice increases fat.
Rice has a high glycemic index. Rice is high in carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, fiber.
Therefore, eating more rice increases blood sugar levels.
High intake of carbohydrates can lead to fat storage in the body.
Rice is high in nutrients, so eating rice can lead to weight gain.
People with diabetes, obesity etc. should not eat rice more than once a day.
These individuals should not give up rice completely. Instead, they should consume rice in moderation only once a day.
Note: Make changes to your diet only on the advice of a health professional or nutritionist.