Herbal Drinks for Lung Cleansing

Respiratory problems are a common health issue faced by many today. Let's explore some drinks that help maintain lung health.

Turmeric milk

Drinking turmeric in warm milk helps reduce lung inflammation and detoxifies the lungs.

Ginger tea

Ginger, with its anti-inflammatory properties, helps cleanse the airways.

Tulsi tea

Tulsi helps expel phlegm and reduce respiratory problems. Tulsi is good for lung health. 

Camphor tulsi tea

Helps reduce lung discomfort.
 

Liquorice tea

Reduces airway inflammation and reduces phlegm production. 
 

Fenugreek water

Fenugreek helps reduce respiratory problems.

Black pepper honey water

Black pepper helps reduce lung inflammation. Honey helps expel phlegm.

Lemon honey water

Cleanses the lungs. 

Note

Make changes to your diet only after seeking the advice of a health professional or nutritionist.

