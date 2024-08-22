Joint pain? 5 common signs you might have rheumatoid arthritis

Health
Joint pain and stiffness are the most common symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.
This is caused by the thickening of the synovial lining in the joints.
Fatigue and exhaustion are other symptoms.
This fatigue may be experienced even after enough rest due to chronic inflammation
Crooked fingers or wrists is another symptom. This is due to prolonged inflammation leading to damage of the cartilage and bone
Rheumatoid arthritis does not only affect the joints. It can also spread to other parts. Occasional low-grade fever, loss of appetite, and weight loss are the symptoms.
If you experience the above symptoms, do not try to self-diagnose and consult a doctor. Only then confirm the disease.