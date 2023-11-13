Bhai Dooj 2023: 6 sweet dishes to make for your brother

Health
Malpua is a sweet pancake that is deep-fried and then dipped in sugar syrup. It is a delightful treat for celebrations.
These sweet treats are made from roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar. They are shaped into round balls and are a favorite among many.
Mathri is a crispy and savory snack made from flour and spices. It's a perfect accompaniment for festive gatherings.
These sweet, deep-fried dumplings made from milk solids are a popular dessert for festive occasions.
Coconut ladoos are sweet balls made with grated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom. They are easy to prepare and delicious to taste.
Rasmalai is a popular Bengali dessert that consists of soft paneer balls soaked in sweetened, flavored milk. It's a rich and indulgent dish for special occasions.