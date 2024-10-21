Manage your blood pressure: Top healthy drinks to lower hypertension

Health
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can severely impact our health if left untreated. Learn about some drinks that can help lower high blood pressure.
Beetroot is rich in nitrates, which can help lower high blood pressure.
100g of tomato contains 237mg of potassium and lycopene. Tomato juice can help lower BP.
Carrot juice, rich in vitamins A and C, can help lower blood pressure.
Cucumber juice, rich in water and fiber, can help lower blood pressure.
Pomegranate juice, rich in antioxidants, can help lower high blood pressure.
Cranberry juice, with anti-inflammatory properties, can help lower high blood pressure.
Consult a health expert or nutritionist before making dietary changes.