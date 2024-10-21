Health

Manage your blood pressure: Top healthy drinks to lower hypertension

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can severely impact our health if left untreated. Learn about some drinks that can help lower high blood pressure.

Image credits: Getty

Beetroot juice

Beetroot is rich in nitrates, which can help lower high blood pressure.

Image credits: Getty

Tomato juice

100g of tomato contains 237mg of potassium and lycopene. Tomato juice can help lower BP.

Image credits: Getty

Carrot juice

Carrot juice, rich in vitamins A and C, can help lower blood pressure.

Image credits: Getty

Cucumber juice

Cucumber juice, rich in water and fiber, can help lower blood pressure.

Image credits: Getty

Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice, rich in antioxidants, can help lower high blood pressure.

Image credits: Getty

Cranberry juice

Cranberry juice, with anti-inflammatory properties, can help lower high blood pressure.

Image credits: Getty

Note:

Consult a health expert or nutritionist before making dietary changes.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One