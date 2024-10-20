Health

Boost iron levels: Top foods to fight deficiency

Iron is a crucial mineral for the body and its deficiency leads to anemia. Learn about the best sources of iron for anemia prevention and treatment.

Spinach

Spinach is an excellent source of iron. One cup of cooked spinach contains 6.5 micrograms of iron. Spinach also contains Vitamin C, which enhances iron absorption.

Drumstick leaves

Including iron-rich drumstick leaves in your diet helps prevent anemia.

Beetroot

Beetroot is a great source of iron. It also contains folic acid, potassium, and fiber.

Fruits

Consuming fruits like pomegranate, watermelon, custard apple, and sapota helps in iron intake.

Legumes

Eating legumes helps address iron deficiency.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain iron, zinc, and Vitamin A.

Note:

Consult a health expert or nutritionist before making dietary changes.

