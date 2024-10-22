Health

Does milk make you gain weight? Separating fact from fiction

Learn the facts about milk and its impact on your body.

Does milk contribute to weight gain?

Many avoid milk due to weight gain concerns. Does it really cause weight gain?

Protein in milk

Milk is a healthy, protein-rich beverage crucial for tissue repair and muscle growth.

Choose skimmed milk

Whole milk contains about 4.5g of saturated fat per cup, while skimmed milk has less than 0.3g.

Fat-free milk

A study in Nutrients Journal suggests fat-free milk may help reduce belly fat.

Vitamins A and D in milk

Milk boosts Vitamin A and D levels, potentially reducing the risk of certain diseases.

Essential nutrients in milk

Milk is a source of high-quality protein, zinc, magnesium, calcium, vitamin B12, and vitamin D.

Moderate milk consumption

250ml of milk contains 8g of protein and 125mg of calcium. Moderate intake is not harmful.

