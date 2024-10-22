Does milk make you gain weight? Separating fact from fiction

Health
Learn the facts about milk and its impact on your body.
Many avoid milk due to weight gain concerns. Does it really cause weight gain?
Milk is a healthy, protein-rich beverage crucial for tissue repair and muscle growth.
Whole milk contains about 4.5g of saturated fat per cup, while skimmed milk has less than 0.3g.
A study in Nutrients Journal suggests fat-free milk may help reduce belly fat.
Milk boosts Vitamin A and D levels, potentially reducing the risk of certain diseases.
Milk is a source of high-quality protein, zinc, magnesium, calcium, vitamin B12, and vitamin D.
250ml of milk contains 8g of protein and 125mg of calcium. Moderate intake is not harmful.