04-Oct-2023, 03:29:28 pm

Foods to make you sleep

Eat these before bed to cure insomnia

Herbal Tea

Certain herbal teas like chamomile, valerian root, and lavender may have mild sedative effects and can help relax you before bedtime.

Cherries

Cherries, particularly tart cherries, are a natural source of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep. 

Almonds

Almonds are a good source of magnesium, which can have a calming effect on the body and help with sleep.

Warm Milk

Warm milk has been a traditional remedy for sleeplessness. The tryptophan in milk may promote relaxation.

Whole Grains

Foods like whole-grain bread, brown rice, and oats have a low glycemic index and can promote steady blood sugar levels, which may help you stay asleep throughout the night.

Bananas

Bananas contain both magnesium and potassium, which can help relax muscles and may promote better sleep.

Honey

A small amount of honey can help raise insulin levels slightly and allow tryptophan to enter the brain more easily, potentially improving sleep.

