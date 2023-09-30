Health

Oats to Nuts

5 food items to reduce chances of heart attack

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a great source of soluble fiber, which can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. This can be a part of a heart-healthy breakfast.

Berries

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants, fiber, and phytochemicals that have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease.

Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, and other nuts are high in unsaturated fats, fiber, and antioxidants. Eating nuts in moderation can help lower LDL cholesterol and improve overall heart health.

Dark leafy greens

Vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including potassium and dietary nitrates and support healthy blood pressure levels.

Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil is a key component of the Mediterranean diet and is associated with a lower risk of heart disease. It contains monounsaturated fats and antioxidants.

