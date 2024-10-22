Health

Build stronger bones: Top 6 foods to include in your diet

Discover 6 essential foods that boost bone health naturally. Learn how these nutrient-rich options contribute to stronger bones and overall well-being.

Strong bones

Maintaining strong bones is crucial, especially after 40. A nutrient-rich diet plays a vital role in bone health.

Foods for bone health

Here are some foods that can help boost bone health.

Milk

One cup of milk contains 300 micrograms of calcium and is low in fat. It's good for calcium intake and bone health.

Orange juice

Oranges are rich in Vitamin C, D, and calcium. Orange juice is good for bone health.

Chia seeds

Soaked chia seeds are rich in calcium and are beneficial for bone health.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens contain calcium and vitamin K, making them excellent for strong bones.

Salmon

Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and sardines are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D.

Nuts

Nuts contain calcium, magnesium, and Omega-3 fatty acids.

