Build stronger bones: Top 6 foods to include in your diet

Health
Discover 6 essential foods that boost bone health naturally. Learn how these nutrient-rich options contribute to stronger bones and overall well-being.
Maintaining strong bones is crucial, especially after 40. A nutrient-rich diet plays a vital role in bone health.
Here are some foods that can help boost bone health.
One cup of milk contains 300 micrograms of calcium and is low in fat. It's good for calcium intake and bone health.
Oranges are rich in Vitamin C, D, and calcium. Orange juice is good for bone health.
Soaked chia seeds are rich in calcium and are beneficial for bone health.
Leafy greens contain calcium and vitamin K, making them excellent for strong bones.
Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and sardines are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D.
Nuts contain calcium, magnesium, and Omega-3 fatty acids.